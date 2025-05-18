Barcelona star has two demands for impending contract talks

Barcelona won’t be overly busy in the transfer market this summer, but they are still planning key pieces of business. And one of those will be to offer a new contract to Eric Garcia, who has established himself as an important squad member in recent months.

Eric could have left Barcelona during the winter, but Hansi Flick demanded that all offers for the 24-year-old be turned down. And that decision has proven to be ingenious, as he has been in excellent form over the last few weeks as a stand-in for Jules Kounde at right-back.

Barcelona are counting on Eric for next season, which is why they are planning to offer him a new contract (his existing deal expires in the summer of 2026). But negotiations, which are expected to start soon, will not be straightforward.

Eric Garcia wants prominence and more money at Barcelona

As reported by Sport, Eric has asked that Barcelona offer him a new long-term contract, which would confirm that he is counted on for the foreseeable future. On top of this, he wants a significant salary increase, which could be more difficult to promise given the club’s well-documented financial problems.

It is worth noting that Eric has a number of suitors going into the summer transfer window. Como head coach Cesc Fabregas recently confirmed his interest in signing him, while Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be keen. As such, he has some power to make sure that his demands are met.

It remains to be seen how Eric’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. It is clear that he is very important to Barcelona, so they should be looking to retain his services – but it may not happen under any circumstances. But if Flick were to get involved, it is more likely that the defender gets what he wants.