Saudi Pro League giants step up Vinicius Junior offers

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is back on the transfer radar of multiple Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazil international has been consistently linked with a move to the Middle East despite Real Madrid’s confidence over agreeing a contract extension with him.

His importance to Los Blancos is unquestioned and he will still be vital under Xabi Alonso but the eye-watering sums on offer could force a rethink.

His current deal in the Spanish capital runs until 2027, with Real Madrid pushing to extend that until 2030, but no firm progress has been made at this stage.

All clubs are on alert over allowing players to move into the final 12-18 months of their contracts and that will be on minds in Madrid.

Can the Saudi Pro League temp Vini Jr?

Overall, the Saudi Pro League has reduced its huge spending in the last 12 months with an increased focus on developing talent.

However, the league relies heavily on star names arriving to maintain prestige, and they could offer Vinicus Jr a world record salary package to convince him over a move.

Vini to Saudi in 2025: World record offer

Little has changed from Vinicius’ perspective, with his preference to stay in Madrid, but previous offers could be increased into record breaking territory.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Saudi state support will be thrown behind an offer, which could be in excess of €250m.

That would break new transfer ground and give Real Madrid real pause for thought as they assesses their next step.

There is no immediate desire to listen to offers, with Alonso already in receipt of a huge transfer budget, and a deal for Dean Huijsen is now complete.

The PIF-backed Saudi clubs will return with a fresh proposal in June and Real Madrid will feel the pressure more than ever over their No.7.