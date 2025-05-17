Real Madrid look to be marking the start of their new era in style. Xabi Alonso will take over as manager, and significant signings will also arrive – three of those are now all-but confirmed.

It has been known for several weeks that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be joining Real Madrid this summer, having decided to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu rather than sign a new contract at Liverpool. And he will be joined by Dean Huijsen, who agreed terms with Los Blancos earlier this week.

And now Diario AS have reported that a third summer signing is also very close to being finalised by Real Madrid: Alvaro Carreras.

This week, it was reported that Real Madrid have made the decision to sign a new left-back this summer, and Carreras is their top target for the position. The former Manchester United star has a €50m release clause in his Benfica contract, but despite the fact that Los Blancos are unwilling to pay this amount, it is believed that a deal is “90% complete”.

Like Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen, Real Madrid expect Carreras to join in time for the Club World Cup – and this is crucial, given that Ferland Mendy will not be able to take part at this summer’s tournament.

Carreras has impressed at Benfica this season, and at 23, he perfectly aligns with Real Madrid’s transfer policy. He may not arrive as a starter due to Mendy’s presence, but the expectation would be that he makes the position his own over the course of next season.

It may have been a disappointing 2024-25 campaign for Real Madrid, but the future is looking brighter. The impending arrivals of Alonso, Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen and Carreras should take the first team up a level, which will be needed given Barcelona’s domestic dominance this season.