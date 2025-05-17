Real Madrid play their penultimate match of the 2024-25 season against Sevilla, but there is very little focus on that from the club’s perspective, given that there is nothing to play for in these final two fixtures. The summer is very much the priority, and that was amplified on Saturday with confirmation of the signing of Dean Huijsen.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti gave his reaction to the news of the signing of Huijsen, whom he will not manage next season given that his exit has already been finalised.

“He is a great player, young, who has a lot of projection and a lot of potential. The signing is very good. All the players that Real Madrid sign make me very excited, because Real Madrid always want to be at their best. Last year it was unthinkable (to sign a centre-back) because we had the return of Alaba, Militao, Carvajal. But injuries have hurt us.”

The topic of Huijsen prompted Ancelotti to be asked about whether he was backed enough by the Real Madrid board during his tenure.

“They have listened to me. Since I’ve been here, they’ve signed Camavinga, Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Mbappé…”

Ancelotti issues warning to Barcelona after La Liga title win

Real Madrid have nothing to play for against Sevilla because they have already been dethroned as La Liga champions. Barcelona won the title earlier this week with victory at Espanyol, and Ancelotti issued a congratulatory message to the Catalans – but also a warning.

“This is part of football, that sometimes you are not able to get the best out of each one. Barcelona have done very well, we have to congratulate them, because they have been more consistent in La Liga and have played very beautiful football. They deserved to win this league. Next year is going to be a different story.”