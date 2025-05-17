Marcus Rashford slashes wage demand in Barcelona transfer talks

Barcelona have received a major transfer boost in the race to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford is expected to move on from Manchester in the coming months after impressing during his six-month loan spell at Aston Villa with Unai Emery’s team battling for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Emery has hit pause on his own interest on Rashford, as he prefers to wait until the end of the season before making a decision over whether to retain the England international.

That indecision could play into Barcelona’s hands but there are long standing financial roadblocks also in the way.

Man United set Rashford price to Barcelona

United have indicated there is no agreement in place to give Villa first refusal on a deal for Rashford, and their asking price will be £40m.

That price is the same as Villa’s current purchase option on Rashford, but it is not an exclusive clause, and other clubs can enter the race.

it falls within Barcelona’s price range, but due to the adherence to the 1:1 transfer rule, Hansi Flick will need to sell players before making a potential offer.

Rashford makes the first move in Barca talks

Barcelona have been hoping for a breakthrough in talks, to get ahead of Villa, and reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate they have landed one.

Rashford’s current United wage is rumoured to be around £315,000 per week which Barcelona simply will not pay.

Villa are covering around 75% of his wages as part of their loan agreement with United topping up the remainder of it.

Any move to Catalonia would require a reduction and Rashford is rumoured to be ready to cut his wages significantly to seal a move.

That is an important step, but Barcelona are also considering a loan bid, with a clause to buy him at the end of the 2025/26 season.