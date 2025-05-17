La Liga side offer exit route to wantaway Barcelona star

Barcelona star Inaki Pena has decided he wants leave the club this summer after a frustrating second half to the campaign.

Pena was immediately elevated to first choice, following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s ACL injury at the start of the season, but the situation has moved significantly since then.

Barcelona utilised La Liga rules to make an emergency signing to cover Ter Stegen’s absence as Hansi Flick tempted Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement.

Szczesny was initially viewed as a starter in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League but he has now replaced Pena across all competitions.

Why is Inaki Pena leaving Barca?

Pena feels annoyed over Flick’s change of position with Szczesny ever present in his starting XI since the start of 2025.

Szczesny has rolled back the years in between the posts for Flick as the club have marched on to a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble.

He now wants to leave in search of a first team role with Szczesny agreeing an extension for the 2025/26 season with the potential to extend that for 2027.

Ter Stegen is also now back to full fitness meaning Pena has dropped down to third choice in Flick’s plans.

La Liga side lead Pena chase

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Pena’s first choice is to remain in Spain, but Barcelona want to sell him quickly with his current deal expiring in 2026.

Celta Vigo are considering an offer, with preliminary talks already started with Pena’s new agent, and the change of representatives also viewed as a factor in his push to leave.

Their full focus is on securing a European qualification spot in the coming weeks, with the Galicians almost over the line in the top seven race, which would see them into the Europa League for the 2025/26 season.