Aston Villa join race for talented La Liga star with €25m release clause

Aston Villa have regularly shopped in La Liga since Unai Emery’s arrival, and they look set to do so again this summer. They have been linked with a number of players across Spanish football’s top division, and their latest target has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the league during the 2024-25 campaign.

Joan Garcia has stood out this season in terms of La Liga goalkeepers. The Espanyol star has the second best save percentage (73.4%), the most saves per 90 (3.9) and comfortably the best goal prevented record (8.5, next is Osasuna’s Sergio Herrera on 3.6).

Aston Villa keen on Joan Garcia

The 24-year-old has arguably ensured that Los Pericos are not currently in the relegation zone, so it is no surprise that clubs from across Europe are lining up to sign him this summer. Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him, while Newcastle United registered their interest earlier in the week. And now Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa have joined the race, as per CaughtOffside.

Aston Villa are expected to sell World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez this summer, and Garcia is on their list of candidates to replace him. And given that he would be arriving as first-choice goalkeeper, this would give the Premier League side an advantage over the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Release clause makes Garcia an attractive signing

Garcia has a €25m release clause at the moment, but that would rise to €30m if he were to be called up by Spain for this summer’s UEFA Nations League matches. But whatever the price, he is bound to be on the move, and at this stage, the Premier League does appear to be his most likely destination.

It remains to be seen where Garcia ends up by the end of the summer, but it is almost certain that he will not remain at Espanyol.