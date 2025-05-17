Diego Simeone signs off on season with bold El Clasico claim

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is keen to end the 2024/25 season on a positive note with two games left to play.

Los Rojoblancos host Real Betis on May 18 and head off to Girona in the campaign finale on May 25.

Simeone’s charges have already confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots and they are almost certain to finish third again.

Atletico Madrid have finished inside the top three for 11 of Simeone’s 12 full seasons in charge starting from 2012/13 with two titles won.

However, the most common pattern has been for Simeone to land in third, in behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid: Third place kings

From 2012/13 onwards, third place has been Simeone’s most regular finishing place, ending up there seven times, with 2024/25 on course to make it No.8.

Despite his impressive haul of trophies in Madrid, 2024/25 has reverted to type, as Real Madrid and Barcelona battled for the title – with Simeone’s charges failing to keep pace.

Hansi Flick has sealed the title, in his debut season in charge, as part of a Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble.

Simeone rejects El Clasico gap for Atletico

Despite the final placings being almost confirmed, Simeone has rejected the idea of a major gap existing between his team and the top two.

“Until February or March, things were good, from then on, the team performed less than it had before,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We have to remember we’re competing in a league with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Atlético Madrid will go to the FIFA Club World Cup, and I have no doubt we’ll compete well.

“In recent years, Real Madrid and Barcelona have won 34 tournaments in 40 years. We were close, I felt closer than other times. Because of mistakes, we weren’t able to reach the final few weeks as I thought we could.”