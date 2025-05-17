Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid’s ‘unfixed’ problem

Carlo Ancelotti has little regrets about his time in charge at Real Madrid as the end edges closer this month.

The veteran Italian coach has been unable to hold off the challenge of Barcelona – who have beaten him four times this season – on route to winning the La Liga title alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Ancelotti will move on to a new challenge in the coming weeks as he takes charge of the Brazil national team in June.

Xabi Alonso will be ushered in as his replacement, as part of a fast moving picture in the Spanish capital, with the first signing of the new era already confirmed.

Who is Xabi Alonso’s first Real Madrid signing?

Most Los Blancos fans were expecting Trent Alexander-Arnold to be the first name through the door as part of Alonso’s new era.

However, a swift push for Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen means he is the new face, after a deal was struck with the Cherries.

Real Madrid and Bournemouth both confirmed Huijsen would be moving to Madrid in the summer, with his £50m release clause activated, but he will see out the domestic season with Andoni Iraola’s team.

Ancelotti’s transfer praise for Florentino Perez

Despite the pressure ramping up on his position, Ancelotti insisted he would have done very little differently, and confirmed club president Florentino Perez has backed him constantly in the transfer window – but hinted a ‘problem’ in the team remains unfixed – as a possible warning for Alonso.

“The club listened to me. Since I’ve been here, we’ve signed Camavinga, Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe. Every decision the club has made has been discussed. There’s nothing more to add,” as per Relevo.

“Last year we had the same problems and were able to fix them, but this year has been a little more complicated.”