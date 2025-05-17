Carlo Ancelotti identifies date for possible Real Madrid return

Carlo Ancelotti will leave his role as Real Madrid manager at the end of the La Liga season in order to take over the Brazilian national team. But despite having a new adventure to look forward to, the Italian is also thinking about a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has not been a good season for Real Madrid, and Ancelotti will end his final season at the club without a major trophy. But despite this, he remains on very good terms with those on the board, especially president Florentino Perez. And because of this, a return in the future cannot be ruled out.

Carlo Ancelotti could return to Real Madrid in 2026

According to Marca, there is a chance that Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid after the 2026 World Cup, which is when his Brazil contract will expire. Both parties are prepared for this to happen, with their break at the end of the season being seen as a “see you later, not a definitive farewell”.

Ancelotti has a lot of football knowledge after working in the game for so many years as a player and manager, so there is bound to be a role that suits him higher up at Real Madrid. He will almost certainly not return to the dugout at the Bernabeu, with club bosses hoping that Xabi Alonso will stay for many years to come.

Ancelotti to be reunited with former assistant in Brazil

There will be discussions on this matter at some stage, but for now, Ancelotti will be focused on Real Madrid’s final two matches of the season. And after that, he will focus on Brazil, where he will be reunited with Paul Clement, who was his assistant during his first spell at Los Blancos.

Clement will replace Davide Ancelotti as Don Carlo’s assistant, with Ancelotti Jr keen to make his own venture into management. Among other positions, he has been linked with Rangers in recent weeks.