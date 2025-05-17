Barcelona will plan carefully for their final two games of the 2024/25 season after clinching the La Liga title.

The squad partied in the streets of Barcelona with thousands of fans as they paraded the trophy on an open top bus – alongside their Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup crowns.

Hansi Flick has cheekily told his players they still need to be ready to wrap up the campaign positively with incoming games against Villarreal and Athletic Club.

This weekend is their first home game as champions, as Villarreal land in Catalonia, with the Yellow Submarine almost assured of UEFA Champions League qualification.

With nothing left to play for, Flick could rotate his options, and give some fringe players a chance.

Flick’s Barca changes for final games of 2024/25

The majority of those players who could be brought in will be graduates from the La Masia academy with Flick hinting at the possibility of a La Masia XI.

Within that, there could be game time for Hector Fort, Ansu Fati and Marc Casado with the latter on the comeback trail from a long term injury.

Fati could be playing his final games for the club if a fresh summer transfer offer lands for the Spain international.

As per reports from Marca, Ronald Araujo will miss out against Villarreal, due to an injury and he may not play again in 2024/25.

The end for Araujo at Barcelona?

Araujo has been tipped for a possible exit from Barcelona this summer with his release clause dropping significantly for the first week of June.

Flick has backed the Uruguayan after recent criticism, but there remains a sense of his future lying elsewhere.

If he is omitted for the final games of the season as a precaution, that could be an indicator of Flick’s, thinking despite his flexibility to give key stars an extra pre-summer rest.