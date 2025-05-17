Barcelona icon backs Lamine Yamal for 2025 Ballon d’Or glory

Barcelona stars are expected to fill the Ballon d’Or shortlist later this year with Lamine Yamal amongst them.

The 17-year-old has been simply sensational for the Catalan giants on their march to a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup treble.

As part of his superb second full season in the Barcelona first team, Lamine Yamal has received universal acclaim, with a host of predictions that he could go on to become an all-time great.

His current goal tally across all competitions matches his age and shirt number of 17 with a La Liga-leading 13 assists on the right of Barcelona’s attack.

Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or chances

The teenager will be right up there in the final reckoning and he will comfortably become the youngest ever recipient – if he is successful.

However, the sense is that teammate Raphinha is the current favourite, after a sensational 2024/25 alongside fellow Barcelona star Pedri.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the leading Premier League candidate but Lamine Yamal will be confident of at least ending in the top five.

Jordi Alba tips Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or win

No Barcelona player has finished in the top three since eight-time winner Lionel Messi clinched the award in 2019 with Ronaldinho [in 2005] the last Barca star to win it other than Messi.

Messi’s current Inter Miami teammate – and another Barcelona legend – Jordi Alba, believes age will not count against Lamine Yamal based on his incredible exploits in recent months.

“Barcelona are a very hard working team, a very young team, I’m very happy for them to win the title,” as per quotes from Marca.

“Lamine Yamal made his debut with us at Barca. He already looked like a different player. He’s changed physically in the last two years. He’s a difference-maker, he’s incredible.

“He’s among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, despite his age. Keep it up, keep improving, learning and listening to the right people. I hope he does great; it’s amazing to watch him play.”