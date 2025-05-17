“Overwhelmed” – Hansi Flick reflects on Barcelona treble celebrations

Barcelona may have nothing to play for against Villarreal having already won the La Liga title, but they still want to win. And that is the message that Hansi Flick has got across in the media.

As per Diario AS, Flick spoke on the upcoming fixture against Villarreal during his pre-match press conference.

“We play against a great team. Villarreal have had a fantastic few games in recent games. Marcelino’s hand is noticeable. They have key players, too. It’s nice to see how they play.

“Tomorrow will be difficult. We play at home for the last time this season and we want to win. We want to celebrate with everyone in our stadium and we want to put an end to it. We have not lost in 2025 at home in La Liga and we want to maintain this good result.”

The match against Villarreal is expected to the last one that Barcelona play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with the plan being for a return to the Spotify Camp Nou at the start of next season. Flick gave his thoughts on the subject.

“We haven’t talked about the return to the Camp Nou. We have to wait. Obviously I have a great experience with this stadium. It has been wonderful. I’m looking forward to going to the new stadium and it will be fantastic. The holidays are long and I hope to start the season by returning as we need.”

Barcelona celebrated their domestic treble with their supporters on Friday courtesy of an open-top bus parade, and Flick was also asked about his experience of the evening.

“I was overwhelmed. It has been incredible. When you see the people and the passion they feel, how they celebrate this achievement. It’s fantastic to watch. When we can celebrate it year after year, it will be amazing. We are going to work very hard in the upcoming seasons. Perhaps we can repeat it again. For the fans it has been incredible. It’s a title for everyone really.”