Having already won the La Liga title, there is less pressure on Barcelona to win when they take on Villarreal on Sunday. Hansi Flick will still be setting his side up for victory, but he may take a different approach.

Hansi Flick speaks on possible La Masia line-up

During his pre-match press conference, Flick was asked about the possibility of fielding a starting line-up of La Masia graduates. And as per Diario AS, he did not dismiss the idea.

“We have talked about it, but not decided. It may be an option. But we have to wait until tomorrow and we will decide then.”

Flick outlines improvements that Barcelona need to make

It has been an excellent season for Barcelona, who completed a domestic treble when they won La Liga earlier this week. But despite this, Flick is clear that improvements need to be made for the 2025-26 campaign.

“As I often say, defence has nothing to do with the last four. Start from the top, with the forwards. We need a compact system. With possession, it’s important to be in the right position as well. When we make a mistake, we talk about it at half time and the players know how to correct it.

“I want everything to be clear from the beginning. That everyone knows how to press and what the job of each player is. Also with the ball. From the moment it starts, the players are focused. That’s what I want from them. We can see it in other teams, when they have been together for years it is easier.

“We are doing well. We analyse everything and we will work hard. Also in the physical aspect. Not only those players who have played more but Frenkie or Pedri, what a level. They played at an incredible level. I want to see that. Let each player give his 100%. Not only when we have possession. Pedri and Frenkie have improved in defence.”