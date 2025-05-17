Barcelona have decided to sell 22-year-old this summer

Barcelona's Ansu Fati runs during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Image via AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona are hoping to sign one or two players this summer, but any incomings will be on hold until sales are made. The club’s well-documented financial woes mean that funds need to be raised, and one player that be used to make money has already been decided by the club’s sporting department.

Barcelona play their final home match of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, and it could be the last time that multiple players are in front of a home crowd in Blaugrana colours. This scenario applies to Ansu Fati, whose days in the Catalan capital are said to be numbered.

Barcelona aiming to sell Ansu Fati this summer

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have already decided that Fati will be sold this summer. Despite playing himself back into Hansi Flick’s plans in recent weeks, the 22-year-old attacker will not continue at the club beyond the end of this season.

Fati is on a very high wage, especially for someone of his squad status. And as such, Barcelona have been keen to get rid of him for a while. They tried to offload him in January, but he stood firm and denied all of the approaches that came his way – much to the frustration of club officials. But he has now changed his stance, which makes a summer exit all the more inevitable.

Barcelona are prepared to accept a reduced fee in order to get Fati off the books. As mentioned, the problem is his salary, so if that can be saved, it could make it more possible for a signing or two to be made this summer.

Barcelona have already identified replacements

Once Fati does leave, there is a desire to sign his replacement. Marcus Rashford continues to be monitored, but he is behind Luis Diaz in the pecking order as the Liverpool winger is the favoured option of sporting director Deco.