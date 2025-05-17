Ansu Fati tipped for Barcelona farewell vs. Villarreal

Ansu Fati could be given a chance to say goodbye to the Barcelona fans as the new La Liga champions host Villarreal this weekend.

Barcelona have already wrapped up three trophies to cap off Hansi Flick’s debut campaign in style with two games left to play.

With nothing left on the table for Barcelona, Flick is expected to make major changes against Villarreal, to offer key players a rest.

The bonus of winning the title early means Flick can remove certain players from the firing line with younger players expected to be given a quick break.

Flick’s Villarreal selection plan

Teenage duo Pau Cubasi and Lamine Yamal are amongst those in line for a rest after mammoth seasons.

The pair are in line for Spain duty next month so Flick wants to avoid an overload on them ahead of that.

Ronald Araujo is nursing an injury, and could miss out on the final two games of the season, as speculation grows other whether he will still be at the club next season.

Interested clubs have the option to activate his release clause for around €65m but that will only be available for the first week of July.

Ansu Fati is another player in line for a run out against the Yellow Submarine in what looks certain to be his swansong.

Fati’s Barca farewell vs. Villarreal

Nothing is confirmed over Fati’s next move, but with his contract expiring in 2026, this is Barcelona’s final chance to bring in a transfer fee.

Fati’s preference is to remain in Spain, despite lingering transfer interest from the Premier League, and Sevilla could revive their interest in him.

If Fati does move on as expected, he will be the chance to say goodbye to the La Blaugrana faithful, but it will be a huge drop in expectations for a player previously viewed as a generational La Masia graduate.