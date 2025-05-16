Xabi Alonso green lights first Real Madrid transfer target

Xabi Alonso will sweep back at Real Madrid in the coming weeks as he takes charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The former midfielder has confirmed his exit from Bayer Leverkusen as part of the first step towards his move back to Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he will take charge of the Brazil national team and all that is left is for Alonso to sign his contract in the Spanish capital.

A deal to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the works since the start of 2025 and was agreed before the move to bring back Alonso.

Multiple reports have highlighted Los Blancos move for Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen and the agreement has now moved a step closer.

Real Madrid agree terms on Huijsen deal

The point of contention over a possible deal focuses on Real Madrid’s willingness to activate Huijsen’s release clause at the Vitality Stadium.

The Spain international has a €60m release option in his current deal, but in Spain several reports claim Los Blancos will try to bring that price down, as they feel it is too expensive.

An option to pay the fee over two or three instalments is viewed as a better fit for Real Madrid so they can target other summer options alongside the 20-year-old.

Alonso wants Huijsen to lead Real Madrid defence

A push for Huijsen will be the first deal Alonso is expected to be involved in as Real Madrid boss with Alexander-Arnold’s almost already over the line.

As per reports from Relevo, Alonso will have more influence on Real Madrid’s transfer dealings than previously thought, and he has given a seal of approval for Huijsen.

Concerns over whether Huijsen’s lack of experience could be an issue were rejected by Alonso, as part of preliminary talks with the club, and a drive for the Spain international will shape his early weeks at the helm.