Barcelona’s La Liga title parade is in full swing through the city’s streets as thousands of fans celebrate with the Catalan champions.

A midweek win over Espanyol delivered a ‘derby double’ in the space of less than a week following on from a superb El Clasico victory over Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side roared over the line with a treble now wrapped up alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup trophies.

The party will carry on long into the night with the squad’s two elder statesmen Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny leading the troops.

Szczesny and Lewandowski’s final season mission at Barca

Barcelona still have two games left to play this season at home to Villarreal on May 18 and on the road at Athletic Club on May 25.

As part of an interview on the party bus – with Barca One, via Mundo Deportivo, Szczesny and Lewadowski have one more target in the run-in.

“It’s a great feeling to win three titles. I didn’t expect that when I retired. We haven’t been able to celebrate anything with Poland, so it’s good to be able to do it at Barça,” the Polish No.1 said.

“At our age, we’re over 70 together. It’s fun to see how these 17- or 18-year-olds celebrate,” Lewandowski added – as Szczesny backed his old friend to win the La Liga Golden Boot.

“All that’s left is for Robert to win the Pichichi. Don’t worry, there’s two games left for Lewy to overtake Mbappe.”

La Liga Golden Boot latest

Lewandowski won the Golden Boot in his debut 2022/23 season with 23 league goals, but it was clinched by Artem Dovbyk last season, with 24 goals.

Heading into the final two matches, Mbappe’s first campaign in Spain has featured 28 league goals, with Lewandowski on 25.

Real Madrid wrap up 2024/25 at Sevilla on May 18 before a home tie with Real Sociedad on May 25.