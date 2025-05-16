A new midfielder could be high on Xabi Alonso’s list of summer targets on his eventual return to Real Madrid.

Alonso’s announcement as the new man in charge in Madrid is set to trigger a wave of new signings as part of a fresh era.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of completing his long-awaited free transfer move with major progress being made on a swoop for Dean Huijsen.

Those players will cover two key areas being looked at by Alonso – but as a former midfielder – he is also considering a change in his engine room.

Luka Modric could end his link with the club, if he opts against another contract renewal, and the void left by Toni Kroos’ 2024 exit is still to be filled.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, one player regularly scouted by Real Madrid – due to comparisons with Kroos – is Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton.

Real Madrid’s Palace raid for Wharton

Real Madrid have had eyes on Wharton since the start of 2025, with his mature and composed performances in the Palace midfield earning rave reviews.

His ability to dictate the pace of the game from deep and break lines with incisive passes have led to some comments in the same vein as Kroos.

Wharton’s confidence and drive to keep improving has been hailed by new England boss Thomas Tuchel and Los Blancos are watching carefully.

Palace demand record Wharton

However, with Wharton under contract at Palace until 2029, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell, and could demand around £60m.

Jude Bellingham played a key role in convincing Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid with the pair striking up a friendship at England camps.

21-year-old Wharton is newer on the England scene but his ambitions could stretch as far as Madrid if he opts to leave the Premier League.