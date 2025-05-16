Man United name Marcus Rashford price as Barcelona battle Aston Villa

Barcelona could be back in the race to sign long-term target and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford has impressed during his six-month loan spell at Aston Villa as Unai Emery’s team continue to battle for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Emery has indicated he will wait until the end of the season before making a decision over whether to retain the England international.

However, both Villa and Barcelona are unsure over whether to make a firm move, as the 27-year-old heads towards a career crossroads this summer.

Man United demand fresh Rashford transfer fee

As per reports from Daily Mail, United have indicated there is no agreement in place to give Villa first refusal on Rashford, and their asking price will be £40m.

That price is the same as Villa’s option to buy him but it is not an exclusive option and other clubs can enter the race.

Rashford is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and he is expected to rejoin preseason training in June with his future still undecided.

Barcelona make salary request over Rashford offer

Barcelona have maintained a interest in Rashford but any move for the striker would be balanced against affordability.

The Catalans would look to drive that price down and negotiate a package to settle his contract in Manchester.

Villa are covering around 75% of his wages as part of their loan agreement with United topping up the remainder of it.

If Rashford agrees a deal with another team, it will certainly include a wage reduction, with his current salary set at around £315,000 per week.

United could be forced to pay millions in a settlement with Rashford, as Barcelona and Villa utilise the situation to secure a cut price deal, with La Blaugrana determined not to fall foul of La Liga financial rules once again in 2025.