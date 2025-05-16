Barcelona star offered bold Premier League return with ‘star role’

Barcelona star Ferran Torres could head back to the Premier League this summer if he is not granted assurances from Hansi Flick.

The Spain international has enjoyed high and lows in the final weeks of the 2024/25 season as Barcelona cruised on to clinch the La Liga title.

Robert Lewandowski’s injury gave him a golden chance to lead Barcelona’s attack – flanked by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal – and he grasped the opportunity.

Fears over his output in big games was dismantled and he ended the campaign with 19 goals across all competitions – as a career best for the former Manchester City forward.

However, Lewandowski remains first choice, and despite being out of contract in 2026, Flick could ask him to play on.

That hands Torres a decision to make on his future and he will spend the remainder of the season recovering from appendix surgery.

Reports from Birmingham Live suggest Torres could head back to the Premier League unless Flick grants him increased role.

Ferran Torres’ Premier League return route

Torres has demonstrated his ability to score at the highest level and Villa have been quicker off the mark than Liverpool or Chelsea in the race.

With Villa unsure over making a £40m offer for Marcus Rashford, a £42m package for Torres could represent a better option, and Unai Emery could hand his star status in his squad.

Torres’ last Barca chance

Fundamentally, Torres is not openly looking to leave Barcelona, with a desire to return to Spain a key factor in his 2021 exit from City.

He is confident in his ability to be Barcelona’s main man in attack, despite the immovability of Lewandowski in Flick’s plans, so key talks could decide the direction of this one.

If he is not reassured, Villa could make their move, with Emery’s case potentially bolstered by another UEFA Champions League qualification at Villa Park.