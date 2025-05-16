Barcelona set ‘No.1 transfer target for 2025’ in fresh Premier League raid

Barcelona are already looking ahead to next season after securing the 2024/25 La Liga title at Espanyol on May 15.

The Catalan giants have now completed a trophy treble as part of Hansi Flick’s first season in charge with the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup trophies already in the cabinet.

As the celebrations die down, Flick will begin to plan for 2025/26, with transfer targets already identified as part of his plan to refresh the squad.

As per reports from Relevo, sporting director Deco is in no doubt over who he wants to bring in as a priority, with Liverpool forward Luis Diaz back on the radar.

Can Barca sign Luis Diaz in 2025?

Barcelona’s financial situation has improved in recent months and the club are confident of avoiding another chaotic situation similar to the one faced with Dani Olmo at the start of 2025.

Deco sent the transfer rumour mill into overdrive after hinting Flick’s squad ‘need more players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha’ after clinching the title.

Diaz would cost at least €80m, which require sales from Flick’s team, with the rolling budget currently set at around €50m, and the club are determined to remain within the 1:1 transfer rule.

Is Diaz still in Arne Slot’s Liverpool plan?

With Mohamed Salah tied down until 2027 at Anfield, Arne Slot will look to sell at least one forward this summer, with Darwin Nunez and Diaz both on his potential exit list.

Convincing interested sides to make an offer for Nunez is difficult, based on his inconsistent form on Merseyside, but Diaz’s stock is high.

Slot has rotated between the Colombian and Cody Gakpo in recent months, and if Diaz opts against a contract extension beyond 2027, he could leave.

Liverpool are keen to avoid a situation similar to Salah’s – where the Egyptian was previously allowed to enter the final months of his deal – and potentially leave for free in June.