Barcelona are hoping to make at least a couple of signings this summer, and the first of those to arrive could be Jonathan Tah. The soon-to-be free agent defender has still to decide his future, but at this stage, it appears that his desire is to be reunited with Hansi Flick in the capital of Catalonia.

Tah has attracted a lot of interest in recent months, and among those clubs keen are Barcelona. The situation involving the two parties has been complex due to the Catalan club’s inability to commit to a deal because of their well-documented financial problems. And while that had appeared to curtail any chances of an agreement taking place, the latest reports say otherwise.

Jonathan Tah holding out for summer move to Barcelona

As reported by MD, Tah is still prioritising a move to Barcelona. At this stage, he has yet to make a decision on his future as he is awaiting a definitive decision from the newly-crowned La Liga champions.

Flick is the reason that Tah is waiting for Barcelona. The pair worked together when the 60-year-old was head coach of the German national team, and he is also personally pushing for the Catalans to move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender. For these reasons, Tah is willing to wait a little longer before confirming his future plans.

Real Madrid also hold interest in Tah

Real Madrid are also said to have an interest in Tah, whose current manager Xabi Alonso will be taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu from this summer onwards. A move to the Spanish capital is a possibility for the Germany international, but for now, it is more likely that he goes to Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen where Tah ends up by the start of next season. He would be a solid addition for Barcelona, although there would be doubts about his playing time – unless a current centre-back were to leave in the summer.