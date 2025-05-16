Atletico Madrid revive transfer link to striker target from 2023

Atletico Madrid could be on the hunt for a new striker this summer as Diego Simeone plans for the 2025/26 season.

Los Rojiblancos have already secured UEFA Champions League qualification for 2025/26 and they are on course to once again finish third in La Liga.

As part of Simeone’s push for change, a new goal scorer is a key target, with Julian Alvarez attracting links to a Premier League return.

Simeone is confident of rebuffing any offers for his fellow Argentinian and Antoine Griezmann is expected to stay in Madrid for at least another year.

The club hierarchy are exploring a host of possible options to bolster the forward line, and as per Mundo Deportivo, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is back on their radar.

Will Juventus star Vlahovic make La Liga move?

Vlahovic has been tipped for moves to Spain previously with a 2023 link to Atletico Madrid and reports from the start of 2025 indicate he could be offered to Barcelona in a cut-price agreement.

The Serbia international is out of contract in Turin in 2026, and this summer is their final chance to secure a transfer fee, if he rejects an offer.

With his contract running down, Juventus could accept a bid in the region of €45m for the 25-year-old. to avoid a free transfer exit.

Vlahovic offers extra gear to Atletico attack

Vlahovic’s output has dropped slightly this season, with just nine league goals so far, after hitting double figures in the previous two Serie A campaigns.

As a central option, he could offer a more stable point at the centre of Simeone’s attack, despite his preference for a front two at times this season.

Alexander Sorloth has filled that space for the majority of the season, but Simeone is looking to the long-term, plus Griezmann’s future exit and a possible move out of Madrid for Angel Correa.