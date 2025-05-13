Real Madrid will have a ninth absence for their La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca, after Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes limped out of training on Tuesday. It continues a curious run of absences for Rodrygo, amid heavy speculation over his future.

After exiting the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona at half-time, Rodrygo missed their following game against Celta Vigo with illness. Little was made of that, but just 24 hours ahead of El Clasico, Rodrygo was declared fit and ready to play by Carlo Ancelotti. Yet with Vinicius Junior coming off through injury, Rodrygo did not warm up, despite being named on the bench, with the Italian manager again claiming illness.

‘When a player isn’t well, they’re not well emotionally’ – Ancelotti

It was reported that Rodrygo had asked Ancelotti not to play him against Barcelona in the local press, but this was denied again by the Real Madrid manager.

“Rodrygo had a fever that hasn’t allowed him to perform at his best. Today in training, he had a discomfort in his leg. I don’t know which one. And he wasn’t well; he didn’t recover well from the fever. Afterwards, there was a lot of speculation about this. Everyone has a special affection for Rodrygo, especially me.”

He was also asked about the Brazilian’s emotional state.

“When a player isn’t well, he’s not well emotionally. He wants to show his quality, to help the team. It’s normal.”

Could Rodrygo leave Real Madrid this summer?

All of the reporting from the Spanish capital is that Rodrygo will not be a regular starter next season under Xabi Alonso, with both player and club considering an exit this summer. The word is that a decision will be made in the coming days, with Los Blancos hoping to resolve things quickly one way or another.