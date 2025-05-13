Real Madrid planning for arrival of €60m Chelsea target

Real Madrid are advancing with their summer plans at a good pace by the looks of things, as Los Blancos prepare for the Club World Cup. Confidence is growing in the Spanish capital that they will be able to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer.

Huijsen made quite the impression during his first two appearances for Spain, and shot to the top of the shortlist at Valdebebas, alongside Arsenal’s William Saliba. The Frenchman is deemed too expensive this summer though, and it looks as if they will move for Huijsen instead, who has a €60m release clause.

Real Madrid to wrap up Huijsen signing in two weeks

Real Madrid believe they can tie up a deal for Huijsen in the next two weeks, despite strong interest from the Premier League. It is a similar situation to the one they found themselves in with Leny Yoro last summer, but Marca say the difference is that Huijsen is willing to forego some of the money in salary that Los Blancos can put towards activating his release clause.

Los Blancos had previously considered the price tag too steep, but Huijsen’s sacrifice could make the difference, as would the fact that the fee can be paid in three instalments. The 20-year-old, who has publicly expressed his admiration for Real Madrid, prefers to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Premier League offers for Huijsen

Until now, Chelsea had been cited as the club in the best position for Huijsen’s signature. Four clubs have reportedly placed offers on the table for Huijsen alongside Chelsea, namely Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal, who are all willing to activate his release clause.

A move for Huijsen is part of a plan to revamp the defence at the Bernabeu, with a left-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back also planned arrivals before the Club World Cup. At the time of writing, Los Blancos have just three fit defenders available, although they will get some of their absences back before the tournament.