Real Madrid are expected to be busy this summer as they prepare to begin a new era, and midfielder is an area that could be addressed. If so, one possible target is Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s standout player this season, but this has also led to speculation on his future – especially with the English giants having struggled in the Premier League.

Ally McCoist believes Bruno Fernandes would consider joining Real Madrid

Saudi Arabian clubs are believed to be after him, but as ex-footballer Ally McCoist has told talkSPORT BET, there is more chance that he moves to a team like Real Madrid.

“I think Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club. But I think if he got the opportunity to go to a top European club like Real Madrid, he’d take the chance. There’s only a small selection of clubs I think he’d consider leaving Manchester United for, but it’s definitely a possibility.

“He has been fantastic this season, he’s carried them on his shoulders by himself. It is of paramount importance that United keep hold of him. I think they have a better chance of doing that now Ruben Amorim is the manager. Without stating the obvious, the fact they’re both Portuguese will help in the club’s efforts to keep him, but if a big European club came in, I could see him leaving.

“I can’t see Bruno heading to Saudi though; he’s not ready for that. I believe he’s a lot better than that in terms of ability – he’s not entered the stage in his career where he needs to be considering a final big-money move.”

Real Madrid unlikely to pursue summer deal for Fernandes

It would be massive surprise if Real Madrid made a move for Fernandes – not only because of his age and expected asking price, but also because the club has ruled that they do not need to sign any midfielders this summer.