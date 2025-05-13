Real Madrid bid farewell to their hopes of a La Liga title on Sunday with defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, as manager Carlo Ancelotti nears his own departure. Despite Kylian Mbappe grabbing a hat-trick, and Los Blancos creating numerous chances against their rivals, they could not slow down Barcelona’s attack, conceding four times, which if anything, was kind.

The finger of blame has been pointed at Ancelotti, and while the Italian no doubt holds some of it, the Real Madrid hierarchy have also come under fire. With numerous injuries in their backline, Ancelotti had little in the way of alternatives to call on, with Lucas Vazquez culminating a poor campaign alongside Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fran Garcia in front of Thibaut Courtois. Jesus Vallejo was the only senior defender on the bench, and perhaps the only real option available to Ancelotti was to shift Fede Valverde to right-back, albeit losing his impact in midfield.

Defence not good enough for Conference League

‘With this defence in La Liga, you’d struggle to qualify for the Conference League’ was the damning indictment that came from someone within the dressing room, as per Relevo. Ancelotti and his staff were desperate for reinforcements last summer and this past winter, but Los Blancos decided against investing, and Real Madrid suffered the consequences in the second half of the season. It appears that the players in the dressing room were more in agreement with the coaching staff than the club.

Real Madrid taking steps to address defence

Nevertheless, it will not be the defence that Xabi Alonso inherits. Los Blancos intend to make three signings to strengthen their backline before the start of the Club World Cup. In addition to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid want to bring in a central defender and a left-back to improve matters. Ancelotti was quick to point out that they had been missing five defenders after the Clasico.

Atmosphere declining in Real Madrid dressing room?

It certainly is not a very high opinion from the anonymous figure of their teammates. Vazquez looks set to depart this summer at the end of his contract, while Aurelien Tchouameni can return to midfield, his natural position. Asencio has won over Real Madrid fans this year, but is still cutting his teeth at the top level. Garcia is set to return to his role as a rotational option next year.