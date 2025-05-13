It has confirmed earlier this week that Real Madrid will start a new era this summer, and there should be multiple signings made to go with this. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one, and the Liverpool man may not be the only current Premier League player to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid chasing summer deal for Dean Huijsen

Xabi Alonso’s impending arrival is expected to see significant squad changes. Lucas Vazquez will be leaving, while there is also the possibility of players such as Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes departing. In terms of incomings, Real Madrid want to sign a new central defender and left-back, and for the former, their preferred target is Dean Huijsen.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool also want to sign Huijsen this summer, but according to Relevo, Real Madrid are now considered favourites to sign the AFC Bournemouth and Spain star.

Productive agent meeting gives advantage to Real Madrid

The report has revealed that Real Madrid officials have held talks with Huijsen’s representatives, and once again, the player’s desire to join Los Blancos was communicated. €58m will be the cost of the operation, and while the club has not been keen about paying this, the fact that the 20-year-old’s release clause can be paid in three instalments does make it more attractive.

However, there is still some doubts that exist with Real Madrid in regards to this deal. Some of these stem from last summer when many expected Leny Yoro to sign (either in 2024 or 2025), but in the end, he made the move to Manchester United.

Still, if Real Madrid can get this deal over the line ahead of their Premier League competition, it would be excellent business. In Huijsen and Asencio, they would have two central defenders for the present and future, on top of the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao.