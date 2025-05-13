Real Madrid are keen to move quickly in the transfer market this summer, with three signings planned for before the Club World Cup. Several former players of incoming manager Xabi Alonso are amongst their targets this summer.

“I can’t promise I won’t,” said Alonso with a laugh during the press conference where he announced his departure from Leverkusen last week, when asked if he would be raiding the Bundesliga side for some of his former players. Los Blancos have found a right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of three defensive signings Real Madrid want to make before the Club World Cup alongside a centre-back and a left-back.

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah look unlikely

The crown jewel at Leverkusen is playmaker Florian Wirtz, and Alonso would be keen to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Bayern Munich look best-placed to secure his signature this summer. The same has become true of Jonathan Tah, who not too long ago, was set to join Barcelona. With the Blaugrana stalling though, Bayern Munich have made a move, and seem set to be his destination.

Piero Hincapie is an option for central defence

Another of Leverkusen’s defensive structure could be on the move this summer though. According to Marca, Piero Hincapie is another of the options on Real Madrid’s shortlist, having impressed in recent seasons for Alonso. Playing on the left side of Alonso’s back three this season, he would be an immediate fit if the Basque manager does indeed shift to back three this season. Perhaps the question mark would be the price tag – Atletico Madrid have been priced out of a move for him in the past, and it seems unlikely he would be too much cheaper than Dean Huijsen.

Alejandro Grimaldo on left-back shortlist

The fourth Leverkusen player that Alonso would be keen on bringing in is Alejandro Grimaldo, as Los Blancos look for a left-back this summer. Alvaro Carreras and Jorrel Hato have also been linked to them, but Grimaldo is one of their cheaper alternatives.