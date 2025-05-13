Barcelona Director of Football Deco is set for a ruthless summer, according to the latest coming out of the Catalan capital. The Blaugrana once again find themselves short of room to manoeuver in the transfer market due to their salary limit, and with Deco keen to strengthen, Barcelona will listen to offers for more than a third of their first-team squad.

The priority currently is contract renewals for Deco, report Sport, as they look to wrap up deals for Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha. They are making better progress with the Dutchman, while Raphinha has another lucrative on the table from Saudi Arabia. The word is that ‘nobody is essential beyond Lamine Yamal’ though.

Offers to be considered for 8 Barcelona players

Their information is that Deco will consider offers for eight Blaugrana players, in which the names of Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Hector Fort, Fermin Lopez or Gavi, Pau Victor and Ansu Fati. That list does not include de Jong, but if Barcelona cannot agree a renewal, then he too will be on the market at the right price.

Decisions already made

Inaki Pena seems set to exit the club at any rate after being usurped by Wojciech Szczesny, and it has also been reported that Ansu Fati and Pau Victor have made up their minds to look for pastures new. On the other hand, Pablo Torre has not had much in the way of game time this season, and an exit would not be such a surprise.

Szczęsny is not yet clear if he'll continue at Barcelona next season. @MCTorresA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 13, 2025

Where Deco wants to strengthen Barcelona

The Brazilian-Portuguese is keen to add a player with goals in them, a right-back and potentially a goalkeeper if Szczesny does not accept a renewal offer. It would be a major surprise if they came at the cost of selling Gavi or Fermin Lopez though, albeit the Blaugrana have supposedly set an asking price for the latter.