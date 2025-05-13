Manchester United star helps convince Carlo Ancelotti to take Brazil job

For some time it has seemed destined that Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid looking to move on, would take the reins at Brazil, after a second lengthy pursuit of the Italian coach. He will take over the Brazilian national team after his final La Liga commitment with Real Madrid on the 25th of May, as announced by the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) on Monday.

However the green light from Ancelotti only arrived in the last 48 hours, after Real Madrid saw their title hopes slip away against Barcelona on Sunday in a 4-3 Clasico defeat. Ancelotti has now signed a one-year deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup, with an option to extend his contract until the 2030 competition in Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

Casemiro role in Ancelotti decision

According to Marca, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro played a role in him taking the Brazil job. The Brazilian midfielder, who is set for a recall to the national team after being dropped by Dorival Junior, was called by Ancelotti looking for advice. The Spanish paper explains that the two have spoken on various occasions since Casemiro left Real Madrid, but Ancelotti called Casemiro asking what he thought of the idea of him taking over the Selecao.

Ancelotti left the conversation more convinced by the idea, easing his quibbles with the idea. In addition, it is added that Ancelotti will have another backer in Neymar Junior, who is also set to return under him. Another United player, on loan at Real Betis, is set for a recall in the form of Antony.

Unique situation at Real Madrid

While Julen Lopetegui intended to go to the World Cup with Spain and return as Real Madrid manager, few coaches have taken charge of games at the Santiago Bernabeu having been announced as the coach elsewhere. It will be interesting to see the reaction of the Bernabeu to the most successful manager in their history, now bowing out after a disappointing year.