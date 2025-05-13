Barcelona have only spent big on one player in the last two seasons, and Manchester City are keen to take him off their hands. Dani Olmo arrived in Catalonia after a €55m move from RB Leipzig, but his year has been defined as much by issues with his registration as his form, causing him to miss four games this season.

According to Relevo, Manchester City manager is dreaming of a move for Olmo this summer. Guardiola is keen to bring in a creative playmaker behind Erling Haaland, with Kevin de Bruyne on his way out of the club. Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz has been the object of his attentions, but he appears to be most likely to move to Bayern Munich this summer, and has turned his attentions to Olmo.

Barcelona stance crucial to any potential move

Currently he is not amongst the eight players that Director of Football Deco has earmarked for potential sales this summer. So far he is not up for sale, but it is not clear whether they would be open to a large offer, one that could perhaps resolve some of their salary limit issues. Olmo is City’s number one target as things stand.

Would Dani Olmo be open to a move?

It is not explained how Olmo feels about a move. The Catalan playmaker missed 15 games through injury this season, in which he has had highs and lows on the pitch. Hansi Flick has used him in all of the big games he has been fit to start, but Olmo is yet to play 90 minutes this season. It would be something of a surprise if, having held out for a move last summer back to his boyhood club, he was quick to exit. Olmo has been competing for his spot with Fermin Lopez this season, with both offering solutions to Flick this season.