La Liga round-up: Girona and Sevilla move clear of relegation, Real Sociedad lose European six-pointer

Matchday 36 of the 2024-25 La Liga season got underway on Tuesday with three important matches being played across Spain. The early kick-offs saw Girona travel to face Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad host Celta Vigo, with the late game being a crucial one between Sevilla and Las Palmas.

Sevilla ease tensions with important victory over Las Palmas

Sevilla 1-0 Las Palmas

Sevilla have had a dreadful run in recent weeks, and this has led to increased fan tensions, but they have finally picked up their first victory in over two months – and it has come at the perfect time. Facing relegation rivals Las Palmas, Joaquin Caparros’ side secured a slender victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with the only goal of the game coming in the second half courtesy of 22-year-old striker Alvaro Pascual.

The result lifts Sevilla to 13 points, and they are now seven points clear of the relegation zone. Their La Liga safety could be confirmed depending on results in the next couple of days, which would be the bare minimum requirement for supporters and the board. For Las Palmas, things are looking precarious, as they are three points from safety with two matches to go.

Cristhian Stuani saves Girona again as La Liga safety is all-but assured

Real Valladolid 0-1 Girona

Girona should also now be playing in La Liga again this season after a hard-fought victory over Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. The hosts were denied on multiple occasions by Paulo Gazzaniga, and at the other end in the second half, club captain Cristhian Stuani scored the winner for the Catalans after he was set up by David Lopez.

Girona are now also seven points clear of danger, as they rise to 14th. For Valladolid, it is another defeat in this tough campaign.

Celta Vigo win again to take step closer to European qualification

Real Sociedad 0-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are now on the verge of qualifying for Europe in some capacity after a very impressive victory against Real Sociedad. The only goal of the game came from Alfon Gonzalez just before half time, and despite strong pressure from the hosts in the second period, the Galicians held on to go five points clear of Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca in 8th and 9th respectively.

La Real are now almost certain to miss out on Europe after this result, and that could be confirmed depending on results in the coming days. Imanol Alguacil’s spell as manager looks to be ending with a whimper.