Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press for the first time since the announcement that he would become Brazil manager later this month, but was sanguine in his outlook, noting that it was the right time for a change. The Italian manager spoke warmly of his time at the club, and of Real Madrid.

On Monday, Ancelotti was confirmed as the new Brazil head coach, despite Real Madrid not having commented on his departure. Xabi Alonso is set to replace Ancelotti on the first of June, ahead of the Club World Cup. It brings to an end a second spell at Real Madrid for Ancelotti, which he signs off from as the most successful manager in the club’s history.

“My feeling is that I’ll be the coach of Brazil starting on the 26th. It’s an important challenge, but I’m still the coach of Real Madrid. I want to finish this stage of this fantastic adventure well. I know you’ll be interested in what I’ll do. But I have to think about the days I have left here. Out of respect for this club and these fans, I’m focused on this final stage of this spectacular adventure.”

“Football, like life, is an adventure that begins and ends. I always knew that one day it would end. A very beautiful period ends. I had a great time. But like everything in life, there comes a time like that. If life ends, you can imagine a football team’s time can end too. I had a good time, and I want to end it well. On the 26th, I’ll talk about another challenge. I never had a problem with the club, and I never will. It’s a club I hold in my heart, and I will hold it there too when this adventure ends. It ends after a few years in which we won many titles. With fantastic memories that will stay with me for life.”

‘It was time for a change’ – Carlo Ancelotti on ‘shared’ decision

Ancelotti seemed to hold very little in the way of frustration or bitterness at the way his time has ended, with Los Blancos in disarray defensively during El Clasico, and not for the first time this season.

“No frustration. The day I arrived, if someone had told me I was going to win 11 titles in four years, I’d have signed it with blood. This season hasn’t gone well for many reasons. But it’s been an unforgettable time.”

He was also asked when he was told that he would not be continuing at Real Madrid.

“You have to look at the facts [the results]. I’m a coach until the 25th. I realized that yesterday (smiles). It was time to make a change. And nothing more. I take it completely naturally. It was a shared decision to end things here.”

‘Real Madrid still loves me, and I’ll be a fan for life’

The Italian coach has been heavily criticised during his second spell at times, with rumours over his future consistent this season defeat in the first Clasico of the year.

“I’ve never felt that Real Madrid didn’t want me. Real Madrid loves me. Even if I leave for Brazil on the 25th. Real Madrid always loves me. They’ve always shown me affection. I couldn’t be Real Madrid’s manager for life. This is coming to an end for many reasons. Maybe the club needs a new lease of life.”

“I’m not making a big deal out of this. A thousand thanks to this club. And we’ll continue. I’ll be a Real Madrid fan for life. It’s a period that’s coming to an end. Spectacular. I never thought I’d be able to manage Real Madrid for six years, and it’s happened.”

Neither did he have much to say on the suggestion that Real Madrid fans may be frustrated that he negotiated with Brazil while still under contract for a year.

“I respect all opinions. That’s part of football. Like press conferences. And you have to put up with them. But I’m not sad.”

Xabi Alonso has all the tools to be a great manager

Alonso’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Ancelotti had only well wishes for his former player.

“I have a lot of affection for him. I don’t have any advice, because he has all the tools to be a great coach in the future.”

Real Madrid take on RCD Mallorca at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, with little in play for Los Blancos. If they lose, Barcelona will be crowned champions, but perhaps the most interesting part is the reaction to both the players and Ancelotti.