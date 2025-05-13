Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has for the second time in a matter of weeks taken to social media to deny media speculation on the Frenchman. After Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the first to take Catalan media to task, Kounde has on two occasions now called out false reporting.

Jofre Torrents will sign his renewal with Barcelona today. After months of negotiations, both parties have reached an agreement. The full-back could do pre-season with the first team. Deco is a big fan. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 13, 2025

Kounde traveled to Milan as a Barcelona fan last week, cheering on his teammates from the stands at the Giuseppe Meazza, as the Blaugrana came up heartbreakingly short. The Frenchman is nursing an injury from the first leg, and was also ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid. No doubt he was a keen participant in the celebrations though, as Barcelona all but wrapped up La Liga.

Kounde denies Travis Scott party story

American artist Travis Scott was in attendance at Montjuic for El Clasico, and was hyped up for the occasion as he witnessed a seven-goal thriller. Later on Sunday night, Scott performed at Opium nightclub near Barceloneta beach, an event a number of Blaugrana players were rumoured to be at. MD published that Kounde was one of six stars in attendance, including Pedri, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Marc Casado and Hector Fort.

Another lie… i wasn’t anywhere close to this place. This is not journalism. Do better. @RogerTorello @mundodeportivo https://t.co/LlvTCOJYYH — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 12, 2025

Yet Kounde took to social media to deny the story, saying ‘Another lie… I wasn’t anywhere close to this place. This is not journalism. Do better Roger Torello and Mundo Deportivo’. Perhaps not a fan of Opium.

Previous incident related to Inter-Barcelona clash

While he was in Milan, Kounde was alleged to have been overheard saying ‘I don’t why Lewandowski is playing, the way he is,’ in reference to Robert Lewandowski’s own recovery from injury. The Polish forward came just before the final whistle, and played extra time against Inter, and looked off the pace.

Kounde said no such thing though, and called out Radio Catalunya journalist Laia Tudel for the same thing on social media.