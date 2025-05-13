La Liga president Javier Tebas has never shied away from criticism Barcelona or Real Madrid in public, and he has done so again in recent days.

Javier Tebas speaks on European Super League – again

Tebas has been one of the biggest critics of the European Super League, which is being backed by the two clubs. On every occasion possible he has condemned the planned competition, and as per Sport, he has now done so again. On this occasion, he took aim at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, while also explaining why the tournament would be detrimental for La Liga.

“The Super League comes from an A22 company. Really the one behind it is not Real Madrid as a club, but Florentino Pérez, its president. He is the one who leads it. There was a ruling by the CJEU, which condemns UEFA and FIFA of dominant position, but it must be analysed well. It represents a before and after for professional football.

“In Europe there are more than 40 professional leagues, more than 75,140 workers, more than 68,000 players and audio-visual revenues of 20,000 million that are distributed, and all this is at risk. If the Super League were implemented in Spain, we would earn €1.16bn less, 32%.”

Tebas believes Barcelona are guilty in the Negreira case

Tebas also spoke on the Negreira case, which has gone silent in the media in recent months but is still being investigated by the relevant authorities. La Liga’s chief believes that Barcelona are guilty of wrongdoing.

“We are in person and we are going to the end. In my opinion there is sporting corruption. I have already said it. Referees were not bought, but if they tried to influence the promotions of referees. It is corruption.”

Since the Negreira case broke over two years ago, Barcelona have maintained that they have committed no wrongdoing in the matter. For now, the authorities have yet to decide whether this stance is right or wrong.