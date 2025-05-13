Barcelona are set to end the season with a domestic treble, and if they do, it’ll have been a remarkable campaign. And there will be pressure to build on this going forward, which they will hope to do with help from the transfer market.

Doing business this summer will be tricky because of their well-documented financial problems, but there should still be chances to add to Hansi Flick’s squad. And the man that will tasked with doing this is Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Deco hints at Barcelona moving to sign new winger this summer

Speaking on Tuesday (via MD), Deco hinted at one area of Flick’s squad that he would like to strengthen.

“I don’t think this team, because of its dynamics and joy, has anyone willing to leave. We have already renewed most of them, now we have to take care of those who are there. Last year I said we couldn’t lose anyone. I think it’s the same now. If we can improve, it is always possible, but the key is to leave what we have consolidated for the coming years.

“Suddenly we feel a lot of dependence on Raphinha, on Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them. The squad is quite balanced and at the base we also have a lot of good things.”

Deco provided Lamine Yamal contract situation update

Deco also spoke further on Lamine Yamal – specifically, in regards to his contract situation. The 17-year-old sensation sees his current deal end in 2026, although there is a confidence that he will finalise a new deal in the summer when he turns 18.

“The players have to be happy where they are. I don’t see a better place for them. The boy grew up here, he’s from here. This generation has the possibility of making history. Putting myself in their situation, I would like to be here, to be part of it. I don’t see that there will be problems (with Lamine), especially because he has a contract. The club, within what it needs to create for him, will end up renewing him.”