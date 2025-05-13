Atletico Madrid have their eyes set on several targets for the summer transfer window, but they could be beaten to one of them by the BlueCo group.

Atleti need to sign defenders in the summer as replacements for the departing Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta. And while Cristian Romero is their top target for one of those positions, they are choosing between Clement Lenglet and Santiago Mourino for the other.

Mourino was sold by Atleti to Alaves last summer, but as part of that agreement, they have a €3m buy-back clause. And triggering that will be very tempting considering how the Uruguayan has performed in Vitoria, but they may not get the chance to as Relevo have reported that Strasbourg, who are part of BlueCo, are keen on the 23-year-old.

And Mourino isn’t the only La Liga star that Strasbourg want to sign this summer, as they have also set their sights of Villarreal youngster Etta Eyong. The 21-year-old attacker scored his first senior goal for the Yellow Submarine in last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Girona, but he could be set to depart La Ceramica if the Ligue 1 side get their way.

Villarreal have high hopes for Eyong, as shown by Marcelino Garcia Toral’s decisions to throw him on in big matches in the last couple of weeks. But if they were to receive an acceptable offer from Strasbourg, they could be open to selling.

With Mourino, Alaves will have their say as he is currently their player, although they cannot turn down Atleti’s offer if they decide to activate the buy-back clause that they have. It remains to be seen what both players are valued at by Strasbourg, who have a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League courtesy of their position in the Ligue 1 table.