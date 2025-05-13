Atletico Madrid set to finalise €6m agreement for 30-year-old striker

Atletico Madrid will be busy this summer, and before the season is even done, they are preparing to finalise a piece of business. But rather than for an arrival, it will be for a player leaving the club – and not just any player.

Angel Correa is one of Atleti’s longest servants, having joined over 10 years ago from Argentine side San Lorenzo. In total, he has played 463 times in the Rojiblanco jersey, but that number will not go much higher.

Angel Correa preparing for Atletico Madrid exit

Atleti have been prepared to sell Correa this summer due to his lack of prominence this season. Antoine Griezmann’s decision to remain at Los Colchoneros seems that the Argentina international is the player that can leave, and soon, he will.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Atleti are close to finalising an agreement for the sale of Correa to Mexican side Tigres. The 30-year-old has already signalled his intention to make the move in the summer, and as per the report, a deal worth €6m is close to being finalised.

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Mexican side Tigres and Atlético Madrid are close to finalizing the transfer of Ángel Correa for €6m. There is a verbal agreement. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/PjgHil2VH0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 13, 2025

Correa is behind Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth in the pecking order, so it makes sense for him to depart – especially as Atleti want to raise funds for another assault on the transfer market, where they want to sign the likes of Cristian Romero and Villarreal’s Alex Baena. But there is no doubt that he will be a miss, given the number of important goals that he has scored over the years.

Atletico Madrid yet to determine Correa exit date

It is not yet clear whether Atleti will try to hold off on the deal being finalised until after the Club World Cup. Tigres will not be in action until the end of July, so it is likely that Correa will be able to remain with Diego Simeone’s squad for their ventures in the United States, after which he would start his new chapter in Mexico.