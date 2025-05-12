The romance between Real Betis and Antony threatens to be fleeting. The Brazilian has become a cult hero in Seville in the second half of the season since arriving on loan from Manchester United, but the Red Devils will be delighted to see how interest in him is growing.

Antony has admitted on just how happy he is at Betis, and Sporting Director Manu Fajardo has voiced publicly on multiple occasions that they would love to hang onto Antony, and are in conversations to do so. Whether they can afford to do so is another matter.

Manchester United prioritising a sale for Antony

Betis are paying little of his salary this season, and in theory would be looking to keep him on a loan deal next season, but United are prioritising a sale for Brazilian. Ruben Amorim is not intending on keeping him in the United squad, and the club are keen to use him to generate funds to allow them to strengthen elsewhere. They have set an asking price of €40-50m.

La Liga interest on the rise

After previous reports that Atletico Madrid had enquired about Antony’s availability, sources close to Football España can confirm that Los Rojiblancos are planning to hold talks with United after gathering information on him, and making contact with his camp. Los Colchoneros are also keen on United winger Alejandro Garnacho, but the cost of the deal is thought to be a major obstacle.

🚨 Most goals per 90 minutes this season in Europe's top 5 leagues: 1.14 — Ousmane Dembélé

1.10 — Alexander Sørloth

1.07 — Patrik Schick

1.01 — Mateo Retegui@statmusefc pic.twitter.com/WKMkr7lfVy — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 12, 2025

In addition, Betis’ rivals for the final Champions League spot this season Villarreal are also intent on opening discussions with United.

Serie A giants Juventus enter the mix

Beyond Spanish shores, Juventus have also registered an interest in Antony, following his brilliant form of late. La Vecchia Signora are also interested in the Brazilian, although at this point, it is considered that he is more of a priority for the likes of Betis, Villarreal and Atletico.

Antony playing his way into centre stage

Many believe that if Betis are to have a shot at securing a deal for Antony, they will require Champions League money to do so. Villarreal would probably be in a similar situation, but Juventus are much more of a financial power to rival Atletico Madrid, if it comes down to money.

Antony will have the chance to sign off his Betis season in glorious fashion, with Los Verdiblancos facing Chelsea in the Conference League final. He was key in the semi-final against Fiorentina, providing two goals and an assist, taking his totals at Betis to eight goals and five assists in 22 appearances.