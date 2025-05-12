Rodrygo Goes ‘expected to leave’ Real Madrid with final call imminent

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes did not see a minute of action in the Clasico on Sunday, the decisive game in what remained of the title race. Increasingly the Brazilian appears to be on the verge of an exit from the club.

The first noises about a potential exit began last week, when it was reported that Rodrygo was considering a departure, and Los Blancos were open to a sale. Further details then emerged, with Rodrygo needing guarantees from incoming manager Xabi Alonso on what role he would have at the club.

Swift resolution to Rodrygo’s future

Los Blancos want the matter resolved swiftly at any rate. That is according to Marca, who expect a decision to be made in the coming days. They say that if Rodrygo himself has doubts about his situation, then they will seek to move him on – his absence from El Clasico was not fitness-related, according to a different version from the one espoused by Carlo Ancelotti.

No clear spot for Rodrygo in Xabi Alonso plans

This information is corroborated by Cadena SER, who say that a move for Rodrygo is ‘expected’, on top of the exits of Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Jesus Vallejo. Their information is that he will find minutes and protagonism hard to come by, principally because Xabi Alonso is planning a system with two forwards, which will be Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Where could Rodrygo head to?

The obvious candidates are in the Premier League, where the only clubs that fit the bill are located. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to him in the past, but recently spent big on Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Liverpool and Manchester City are the other two sides that have been most closely linked with Rodrygo in the past, while the Brazilian has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months.