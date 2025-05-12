Real Madrid to reach agreement with Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are well into planning mode for the Club World Cup and the coming season after defeat to Barcelona ended their hopes of the La Liga title. With Xabi Alonso set to replace Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, Los Blancos have wrapped up their first signing of the summer too.

Ancelotti was announced as the new Brazil manager on Monday afternoon, with Alonso now set to take charge of the club at the beginning of June. Real Madrid had already agreed terms with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to join at the end of his contract, but as with Alonso, were keen to have him for the Club World Cup, which starts in June.

Alexander-Arnold for the Club World Cup

Real Madrid will take advantage of the new transfer window open in the first 10 days of June to reinforce their squad ahead of the tournament in the United States, and their first signing will be Alexander-Arnold. As per Football Insider, via Caught Offside, Los Blancos are fully expected to reach an agreement with Liverpool for him to join the club in June, according to their sources in England. Previous reports have claimed that Liverpool want €1-2m in exchange for his presence at the tournament.

More reinforcements on the agenda

Real Madrid are expected to try and bring in further reinforcements before they head to the USA, which has been reported by multiple sources. On the agenda is the rest of the backline, with a left-back and a central defender expected to arrive too.

Defensive injuries dictate transfer policy

Although Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are working to be back and fit for the Club World Cup, as things stand, Xabi Alonso would be going into the Club World Cup with just three fit defenders. Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez could also return in time, but Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio are the only fit defenders at the time of writing.