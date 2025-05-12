Real Madrid to arrive at Club World Cup with three signings for Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid intend to make use of the new transfer window open in June ahead of the Club World Cup, as they look to assault the first edition of the reformed tournament with a new manager and revamped squad. FIFA have opened a special transfer period between the 1st of June and the 10th of June ahead of the tournament to encourage star signings in the run-up to the competition.

Los Blancos are keen to take advantage of that, as per El Chiringuito. After news was broken on Sunday night that manager in waiting Xabi Alonso would be taking over before the Club World Cup, arriving on the first of June, they will give him reinforcements with which to compete.

Trent Alexander-Arnold the first through the door

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander has already agreed to terms with Real Madrid, and can join Los Blancos on a free at the end of his contract. However Real Madrid are keen to have him in the United States, and will negotiate with Liverpool to make that happen. The Reds are supposedly demanding €1-2m in exchange.

New look Real Madrid defence

Josep Pedrerol goes on to detail that in addition to Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid want to have a centre-back and a left-back through the door. This information is corroborated by Relevo, who say that both positions are on the agenda at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and more

The central defender most strongly linked with Los Blancos of late has been Dean Huijsen. Although Chelsea are supposedly in pole position for his signature, Huijsen is keen on a move to Real Madrid. Arsenal’s William Saliba, RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato are other names that have been spoken about.

At left-back, Real Madrid were at the Estadio da Luz to watch Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras in person, who is perhaps the favourite to come in. A cheaper alternative would be Miguel Gutierrez at Girona, whom they have a €9m option on this summer.