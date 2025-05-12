Real Madrid star decided not to play El Clasico amid doubts over future

Real Madrid fans were no doubt surprised when in the dying moments of their title challenge, youngster Victor Munoz came on to face Barcelona for Vinicius Junior. That was despite the fact that Rodrygo Goes was on the bench and at the time, declared fit to play by Ancelotti.

The Brazilian was supposedly set to be dropped for Arda Guler as it were on the right side of Real Madrid’s midfield, having missed the previous game due to a fever. Before the game Ancelotti declared that he was fit to play the match.

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation

Naturally, Ancelotti was asked about the decision after the match, telling the media that “He recovered, but was not feeling well. Putting him on for 6 or 7 minutes, he was only going to ge injured.” Before the match, and just 24 hours before kick-off, Ancelotti had said the following.

“Rodrygo is back and training well. He’s available. We don’t have many options for the starting eleven, but those who are in the squad can start. Rodrygo is an option for the starting eleven, like Arda.”

Rodrygo Goes decided he was not ready to play

According to Marca, Rodrygo’s lack of involvement was a decision taken by the player himself. Their information is that Rodrygo informed Ancelotti during the week that he did not feel he had the energy or the state of mind to play the Clasico. The Italian coach included him in the squad to protect the Brazilian from question marks.

Doubts over his Real Madrid future

With his impact waning, and questions over the compatibility of Rodrygo with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, there have been stories that he is considering an exit this summer, and will only reconsider if Xabi Alonso specifically requests as much. What is more, Los Blancos are open to considering offers for him, with Manchester City showing strong interest in the past.