Real Madrid go into the final three games of their season with just three fit defenders, following further injury blows for Los Blancos. On Monday, Real Madrid released medical communications regarding both Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior may not return before Club World Cup

The Brazilian forward came off with seven minutes to go, being replaced by youngster Victor Munoz, following an ankle injury. Vinicius was seen limping off, and has been diagnosed with a grade two ankle sprain say Diario AS. This would rule him out of their fixtures this week against RCD Mallorca on Wednesday, and against Sevilla on Sunday.

There is a chance that he could return to face Real Sociedad on the 25th of May, should he force the issue, but the feeling at Real Madrid is that this is not necessary, and he is unlikely to reappear before the Club World Cup.

Lucas Vazquez farewell in doubt

Veteran right-back Lucas Vazquez is likely to depart this summer with the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the end of his contract. However he is similarly struggling to be back to see out the season. He has an injury to his hamstring, and is set to be out for around 10 days, which would have him back just before their final clash of the season. He will be absent against Mallorca, and very likely against Sevilla too, but will want to bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu and the fans if he is to leave, in what would be his final appearance at hom.

Defensive concerns for Real Madrid

Los Blancos were already down to the bare bones, but are left with just three fit defenders including Jesus Vallejo, who has played just 10 minutes this season. Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio will likely be at left-back and centre-back for the final games. Aurelien Tchouameni can also drop back into defence, while Fede Valverde could play right-back.