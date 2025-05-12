Carlo Ancelotti during the training day before the UEFA Champions League, Group C, football match to play between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on November 28, 2023, in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press 28/11/2023 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has been courted on a number of occasions by teams looking to give him the chance to take over the hotseat. After more than a decade working alongside his father, he has been tipped to make the jump this summer.

Ancelotti junior has been assistant manager to his father for some time, dating back to his spell at Napoli eight years ago, and was previously part of his staff as early as 2012, when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. It has been reported on numerous occasions that Davide Ancelotti was ready to make the jump this summer though.

Rangers ‘one step away’ from Davide Ancelotti

According to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital, Davide Ancelotti is close to agreeing a deal to become the next manager of Rangers, who are looking to replace interim manager Barry Ferguson. Diario AS say that he will accompany his father for Brazil’s South American World Cup qualifiers in early June against Ecuador and Paraguay, before starting his own career. Ancelotti senior will work again with former assistant at Real Madrid Paul Clement, and Ancelotti junior will take Francesco Mauri as his assistant, currently a member of the staff at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They say that Ancelotti has an offer from Saudi Arabia too, but is keen on Rangers, feeling it the ideal opportunity to start his managerial career. The move is being spearheaded by 49ers Enterprises, the owners of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, who are in the process of taking over Rangers. Their involvement, the promise of investment, links to Leeds United in the Premier League, European football, and the opportunity to grow are all cited as reasons David Ancelotti is interested.

Conflicting reports over Ancelotti’s future

It should be noted that other outlets did dispute that information earlier on Monday, as Carlo Ancelotti was confirmed as the new Brazil manager. GdS (via Football Italia) say that Italian side Como have made Davide Ancelotti their priority target if Cesc Fabregas moves on, with Bayer Leverkusen courting for the former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder. If they do not secure Davide Ancelotti, then they may move for Real Madrid under-19s coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who is highly rated at Valdebebas.

Carlo Ancelotti será el próximo Seleccionador de Brasil. Acuerdo cerrado. El italiano firma un contrato de un año. A día de hoy, es probable que su hijo Davide le siga en esta nueva etapa, salvo ofertas importantes de última hora. Entre los clubes que han pretendido a… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 12, 2025

Transfer insider Matteo Moretto claimed earlier in the day that Rangers were interested in Davide Ancelotti, but noted that he was more likely to follow his father to Rio de Janeiro to accompany his father in his first international job.

David Ancelotti: A wanted coach

Previously the likes of Everton have made an offer for the younger Ancelotti, while Stade Reims also considered him for a vacancy last summer. Sevilla, RB Leipzig and AS Roma have all been cited previously as clubs where his name has plenty of credit too. Davide Ancelotti has been the hands-on coach at Real Madrid in recent years on the training ground, contributing plenty to their tactical setup, with his father overseeing matters and making the big calls.