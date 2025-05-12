Barcelona moved seven points clear of Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 4-3 victory in El Clasico, a result that all but seals the destination of the La Liga title with just three games to go. Football España joined CNN to recap the events and the achievement of Hansi Flick and his side.

The Blaugrana know that they need just two points to wrap up La Liga, given their superior head-to-head record over Los Blancos. For a second time in three seasons, they can win the title against bitter rivals Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

An unlikely triumph for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Flick arrived to a team that was in disarray following a dramatic ending to Xavi Hernandez’s reign at the club. With much of the squad on the chopping block, few gave them much hope of wrestling the title from a Real Madrid side coming off the back of a Champions League and Liga double, and the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Luis Suárez: "I love the Barcelona of today. They have an impressive rhythm, system, and efficiency. Barça are playing at a very high level, and there are two players who really stand out and make the difference: Lamine Yamal and Pedri." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 12, 2025

Yet in riveting fashion, Flick returned the joie de vivre to Barcelona, with an aggressive pressing style, and fluid attacking identity, spearheaded by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Both were in fine form during a dominant display in El Clasico, despite the narrow scoreline.

What next for Real Madrid?

Already Brazil have named Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, consummating his second spell at Real Madrid, with the Italian expected to leave the club following the final game of the Liga season on the 25th of May.

Since speaking to CNN, the latest update is that Real Madrid have told incoming manager Xabi Alonso that he will have to arrive before the Club World Cup, and he will now begin his tenure in June. He will have a tough first task, picking up an injury-ridden team with low morale, and little in the way of identity. Alonso was thought to have preferred to take over later in the summer, at risk of suffering an early blow in the United States.