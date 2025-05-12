It was an open secret that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would not be seeing out the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, and has been for several weeks. Following defeat in El Clasico, and what many feel is the definitive end to the La Liga title race, the pieces are being put in place for his Ancelotti’s exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

After consistent rumours that Los Blancos might move on from Ancelotti throughout the season, it seemed the writing was on the wall after their Champions League elimination against Arsenal, and already there was reporting on the end of his spell at the club before the Copa del Rey final at the end of April.

Agreement with Brazil for Ancelotti to take over

After last week when it was reported that Ancelotti and Los Blancos had reached an exit agreement, this Monday multiple sources reported that a deal had been struck with the Italian to take over the Brazil job. That was confirmed by the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) on Monday afternoon.

President Ednaldo Rodrigues released a statement on Brazil’s official social media, calling Ancelotti the greatest coach in history.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti in to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football,” said Rodrigues.

A maior Seleção da história do futebol agora será liderada pelo técnico mais vitorioso do mundo. Carlo Ancelotti, sinônimo de conquistas históricas, foi anunciado nesta segunda-feira (12) pelo presidente da CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, como o novo técnico da Seleção Brasileira. Ele… pic.twitter.com/grw3Rb1BmL — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 12, 2025

First ever foreign Brazil manager

Ancelotti becomes the first ever non-Brazilian national to lead the Selecao in their 111-year history, signing a deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup. He will also have an option to extend that deal until the 2030 World Cup, as per Diario AS. Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after their final La Liga clash on the 25th of May, and will already be in charge for their South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. Xabi Alonso is set to take over from Ancelotti in June.

Most successful Real Madrid manager in history

Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid as the most successful coach in their history, winning a Copa del Rey, two La Liga titles and a remarkable three Champions Leagues. With five European Cups in total, Ancelotti is the most successful manager in the history of the tournament – the Brazil job will be his first international job. If he sees out the season, he will be leaving after 353 games in charge over two spells.