Barcelona star confirms contract offer – ‘My wife will help me decide’

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that he is yet to accept a contract offer from the club, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. The Polish veteran was seen overcome by emotion at the end of the El Clasico following Barcelona’s win over Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old retired in August last year after leaving Juventus at the end of his deal, but decided to return to action following a call from Barcelona. That was to compensate for the injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and in January, Hansi Flick decided to make him the starter ahead of Inaki Pena.

Szczesny yet to decide on his future

After the Clasico, Szczesny admitted, as reported, that he had a contract offer from Barcelona. However he is yet to make a decision whether to accept it.

“I’m not hiding the fact that I was offered a two-year extension, but I have to decide with my family what’s best for us. I think I owe it to my family, to my wife, to make these decisions together, so I haven’t made any yet,” he told Canal+ as quoted by MD.

“Most of the decisions about my home are made by my wife, and I’m not ashamed of that at all. I usually make the football ones, but it’s a very unusual situation, as we were determined to come here for a year to try to achieve our dreams and then return to playing golf. I’ll decide in the coming weeks. There are also the logistical aspects of studies, moving, etc. For now, I’m enjoying what’s happened and not wondering whether I’ll stay here or not.”

Barcelona plans for their goalkeepers

The latest is that Barcelona’s plan was to have ter Stegen return as number one next season, with Szczesny as their back-up goalkeeper. That would see Pena, who has just a year left on his deal, likely move to the exit door. The Blaugrana are interested in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, but if Szczesny does renew, do not intend to address the goalkeeping position this summer.